FIV+ cats can now be adopted in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A new change to legislation is allowing some cats to find their forever homes.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced changes to a rule that previously didn’t allow FIV+ cats to be adopted out of or transferred between shelters.

FIV is a virus that affects a cat’s immune system, similar to the human HIV virus. Some symptoms include:

Enlarged lymph nodes

Fever

Weight loss

Diarrhea

Inflammation of the eye

Now, FIV+ cats are able to be adopted, sent to a foster home, or transferred to another shelter with a ‘go ahead’ from a veterinarian. The vet must ensure that the cat is not showing symptoms of FIV and that other animals in the household will be safe.

FIV is most commonly spread through bites and only affects cats.

“A lot of these cats can go on to have fairly normal lives, it’s just a matter of keeping up on routine visits, checking their immune systems and things like that,” explained Dr. Amy Hanson, Associate Veterinarian at the Potwin Pet Clinic.

She said that FIV+ cats may need a little more upkeep but that shouldn’t prevent someone from adopting. She recommends speaking with your vet for more information and advice.