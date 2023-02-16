TOPEKA (KSNT) – Flags across Kansas are due to be lowered to half-staff this week as ordered by Governor Laura Kelly.

The Office of the Governor announced that flags would be lowered to half-staff to honor the 10,000 Kansans that have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The flags will be lowered until sundown on Feb. 17.

“It is with great sadness that I share we have lost the 10,000th Kansan to the battle against COVID-19,” Kelly said. “This milestone serves as a reminder of the terrible toll this virus has taken on this state and the world – and a reminder to continue using the tools we have to prevent further loss.”

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 10,029 people have died due to COVID-19 as of Feb. 15.

You can receive email alerts as to when flags are lowered to half-staff in Kansas by clicking here.