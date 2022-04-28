TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas House has voted in approval of reducing the food sales tax in the state on Thursday night.

The representatives in the House voted 114 to 3, approving of HB 2106. This bill will lower the state’s food sales tax gradually from its current rate of 6.5% to 4% next year and down to 2% the next year with the tax disappearing completely by 2025.

The bill will now go to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk where it will either be signed or vetoed. The Kansas Senate approved the food sales tax legislation on April 27 after a previous version was struck down on April 26.

To go back and watch the full discussion on the bill on YouTube, click here.