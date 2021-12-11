Former Kansas governor, U.S. Senate minority leader honor Sen. Bob Dole at Kansas ceremony

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Top Kansas lawmakers, U.S. senators, and friends and family of former Kansas senator Bob Dole honored him at a ceremony in Dole’s home state on Saturday.

Following services in the senator’s hometown of Russell, a memorial service was held at the Kansas State Capitol, where people gathered to pay their final respects to Kansas’ favorite son.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly led the delegation receiving the senator’s casket at the statehouse, sharing her remarks about the senator’s political accomplishments and signature bipartisanship.

“Greatness lies not in what office you hold, but in how honest you are, in how you face adversity and in your willingness to stand fast in hard places.” KANSAS GOVERNOR LAURA KELLY, D-KANSAS

Senator Dole’s wife Elizabeth, and daughter, Robin, were in attendance. Former Kansas governor Sam Brownback and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were also among the group of guests that joined in the ceremony.

Brownback told Kansas Capitol Bureau that Senator Dole will be remembered as a “great American,” speaking of his service during World War 2.

“The thing I remember about Bob Dole is he really had a lot of relationships, and he maintained them after he was in politics,” Brownback said. “He was the iconic figure of that generation.”

The Senator has been honored by many Kansans. The American Legion Riders, a group of bikers and veterans, laid flags to commemorate his life, upon his family’s arrival in Salina on Friday. People across the state, and those he spent time with during the war, have also sent their condolences to Dole’s family.

Former colleagues of Senator Dole, including former Kansas U.S. Senators Nancy Kassebaum and Jim Slattery also shared their memories of working alongside Dole.

“He had courage to do what’s right even if politically unpopular at the time. This was the way Bob Dole led,” Slattery said.

Kassebaum, who served about 18 years in the senate with Dole, said that he was truly a man that had compassion for others; something many will remember and admire him for.

“He was always wanting to move forward and keep thinking ahead of things through legislation that could be accomplished that would help others.”

