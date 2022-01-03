Former President Trump endorses Derek Schmidt in Kansas governor race

TOPEKA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has given presumed Republican nominee Derek Schmidt what Trump called his “Complete and Total Endorsement” in the Kansas governor’s race.
The endorsement came in a statement tweeted Monday through Trump’s Save America political action committee. Schmidt is a three-term state attorney general, and he faces no major opposition in the August Republican primary election.
Schmidt brought Kansas into an unsuccessful lawsuit after the 2020 presidential election seeking to overturn the results in battleground states as Trump and other Republicans spread claims of voter fraud. Schmidt also has joined other Republican state attorneys general in challenging Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies, including his federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.