TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former United States Secretary of State and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo is set to visit Topeka in 2023.

The Kansas Chamber announced on Thursday that Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the 2023 Annual Dinner.

“It is our honor to bring in fellow Kansan, Mr. Mike Pompeo as the 2023 Annual Dinner keynote speaker,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “Pompeo will address his book Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love which gives a raw account of what it took to deliver winning outcomes in the face of a progressive activist media, partisan conspiracies, two impeachments and endless investigations, and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pompeo previously served as the Secretary of State and director of the CIA under former President Donald Trump. Pompeo was instrumental in crafting U.S. foreign policy and putting America first, according to the Kansas Chamber.

Pompeo has served as a congressman for Kansas’ fourth District from 2011 to 2017. He spent a decade leading two manufacturing businesses in Wichita: Thayer Aerospace and Sentry International.

“I’m so excited to speak at the Kansas Chamber’s Annual Dinner this coming April,” Pompeo said. “It will be a great night to see old friends and talk about the things that make Kansas, and America, so special.”

The 2023 Annual Dinner is sponsored by Amazon and will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka. The dinner is one of the largest annual statewide gatherings of business and political leaders in Kansas, according to the Kansas Chamber. To learn more about the dinner, click here.