TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate passed a plan to phase out the state’s food sales tax on Wednesday.

The plan passed the Senate with a vote of 39-0 and will now go to the House for passage before heading to the Governor’s desk. This Republican-backed plan will gradually reduce the state’s food sales tax.

The Republican plan will drop the current tax of 6.5% down to 4% next year and 2% the next year with the tax expected to completely disappear by 2025. Republicans in the House shot down the full cut of the state’s food sales tax on Tuesday, April 26.

To go back and watch the full debate on HB 2487 in the Kansas Senate on YouTube, go here.