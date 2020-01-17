Gov. Kelly appoints equal number of men and women in 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has appointed 152 men and women to state boards, commissions, and the judiciary in her first year of administration, according to the Women’s Foundation.

As part of the Foundation’s “Appointments Project,” Kelly will work with them to continue appointing women into these leadership positions.

“Women are a part of everything that happens in the state. Women vote, women work, women pay taxes. So, I mean, why wouldn’t you want them to be represented on these boards?” said Gita Noble, internship coordinator for Seaman High School.

Noble was appointed to the Kansas State Board of Nursing by Kelly and serves as one of three public members who oversee the licensing of nurses in the state.

Having more women in these positions brings a different perspective that can help retain better recruitment, retention, and production, Noble said.

Noble said she is very honored to serve on the Board.