Gov. Kelly ‘disappointed’ on rejected appointment of Carl Folsom by Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly released a statement Thursday regarding the Kansas Senate’s decision to reject the appointment of Carl Folsom to the Kansas Court of Appeals for the second time.

“I am incredibly disappointed that certain members of the Kansas Senate have again decided to deny Carl Folsom, who is imminently qualified, his chance to serve the people of Kansas on our state’s Court of Appeals. Carl’s appointment was universally supported by Kansas’ legal community including President Trump-appointed United States Attorney Stephen McAllister and former Republican Vice President of the Kansas Senate Jeff King. After the division and tragedy our country has faced over the last ten months, this vote sends the wrong message that legislative leaders are still putting partisan politics ahead of their constitutionally-mandated duties. Kansans deserve better.” Governor Laura Kelly

Topeka Lawyer, Carl Folsom, had already been denied a seat on the court last year, but Kelly nominated him again.

Some senators did not approve of his work as a public defender or his views on judicial powers and the constitution.

Folsom needed 21 votes for a positions on the Court of Appeals, but only received 18.

The senate voted to confirm Gov. Kelly’s other nomination, Amy Cline, a Wichita lawyer.