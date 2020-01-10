Gov. Kelly gives taxpayers more for child care expenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas government is now allowing taxpayers to claim Child and Dependent Care Credit for the third year since 2012, this time raising the amount of credit received to 18.75% of the federal amount claimed on Form 2441, “Child and Dependent Care Expenses”.

This comes after the 2017 Legislature passed Senate Bill 30, which has phased in this credit over the past two years, resulting in next year’s credit to be 25%.

“If you’re paying a provider to care for your child during the day while you work, make sure you claim this credit,” said Steve Stotts, Director of Taxation for the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Last year, about 57,000 Kansas taxpayers claimed $4.07 million of credits at 12.5%. This year, Kansans are estimated to receive $6.2 million of credits, and next year will be $8 million to $9 million, Stotts said.

The average Kansan who claims this credit files as married filing jointly with children, or head of household with children. The amount a taxpayer receives federally is on a sliding scale based on their income.

If a taxpayer has a low income, the federal government will allow 35% of it as credit, whereas Kansas has a set percentage that does not depend on income.

The average credit received by Kansans last year was $70, and this year they could receive around $100. This is in addition to the federal credit received, which can be up to almost $2,000.

If a taxpayer did not file this for previous years, they can amend and go back up to three years.