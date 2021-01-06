Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday, honor state lives lost to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that flags across our state will be flown at half-staff on Thursday to honor the Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that I am once again ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Gov. Kelly said. “My administration remains committed to fighting further spread of COVID-19, and I know Kansans will do their part to protect their neighbors and loved ones.”

To view the county-by-county breakdown of positive coronavirus cases and deaths in our state, click here.