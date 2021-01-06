Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday, honor state lives lost to COVID-19

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that flags across our state will be flown at half-staff on Thursday to honor the Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that I am once again ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Gov. Kelly said. “My administration remains committed to fighting further spread of COVID-19, and I know Kansans will do their part to protect their neighbors and loved ones.”

To view the county-by-county breakdown of positive coronavirus cases and deaths in our state, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories