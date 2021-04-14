Gov. Kelly pushes for equity in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the first meeting of Kansas’ new COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Task Force Wednesday afternoon.

The state is hoping to create a more equitable vaccine distribution plan in Kansas and address disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates.

“Together we can break down the barrier vulnerable Kansans face in getting vaccine,” Gov. Kelly said. “We can provide translated information about COVID-19. We can provide access to COVID vaccine sites. And we can address the general hesitancy around vaccines.”

The virtual meeting was led by Dr. Ximena Garcia, Special Adviser to the Governor for COVID-19 Vaccination Equity, and Dr. Marci Nielsen, Chief Adviser to the Governor for COVID-19 Coordination.

According to the governor, current vaccination rates in Kansas are lower among non-white communities in the state.

The governor provided current vaccination rate statistics during the meeting. Kelly said for every 100,000 white Kansans, more than 25,000 have been vaccinated.

This number drops to 15,000 per every 100,000 for Black Kansans, 14,500 for Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders, and 8,000 for American Indian or Alaska Native.

The governor said she is hoping to make vaccines accessible to socially vulnerable communities.

Watch the full meeting below: