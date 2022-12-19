ROELAND PARK, Kans. — A release from the Kansas governor’s office states that residents will save over $500 million over the next three years with Governor Kelly’s “Axing Your Taxes” plan.

The plan pushes to immediately cut taxes on groceries while eliminating state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products. It also aims to create an annual sales tax holiday for school supplies while also cutting taxes on social security.

Governor Kelly signed the “Axe the Food Tax” bill last spring – gradually phasing out the 6.5% state sales tax on groceries after vetoing previous plans to do so in 2019. Kansas’ tax on groceries is one of the highest in the country. That will go into effect at the start of the new year.

However, the governor’s first part of her latest plan will instead reduce that 6.5% sales tax to zero immediately along with sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products.

The second part of her plan would create a three-day sales tax holiday on school supplies, personal computers, instructional materials, and art supplies every August.

The third part of her plan would make it so that no Kansan with an income of <$100,000 would pay full taxes on social security. At the moment, Kansans making only one dollar more than the current $75,000 threshold are subject to state income tax on their entire social security income.