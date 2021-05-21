Gov. Kelly responds to disputed letter from Kansas Chamber

In this Monday, May 17, 2021, photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tours a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students aged 12 through 15 set up in a gym at Topeka High School in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor is under increasing pressure to end an extra $300 a week in benefits for unemployed workers, with critics of the aid arguing that businesses are having problems hiring enough workers because of it. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA (KSNT)— Gov. Laura Kelly responded to a disputed letter sent from the Kansas Chamber of Commerce this week.

The letter listed dozens of Kansas businesses, calling for an end to extensions in unemployment benefits, amid an ongoing debate over labor shortages in the state.

Kelly told Kansas Capitol Bureau on Friday that the state is open to discussing the situation further.

“Well, actually we have already responded, and we are inviting the Chamber and some of the business leaders to the table so that we can have a really in-depth discussion about the issues and see if we can come up with a solution that works for everybody,” Kelly said.

This comes after some businesses listed said they did not sign off on the letter.

The Auburn Washburn School District in SW Shawnee County was included on the list, however, spokesperson Martin Weishaar told KSNT News the district wasn’t aware they were put on that letter. Additionally, the Greater Wichita YMCA and Hutchinson Public Library spoke with Rep. Jason Probst. The Hutchinson Republican said they reached out to him saying they didn’t know how they ended up on the letter.

The Chamber, said they’ll be releasing an updated letter Friday, with a revised list of businesses.

The extension of federal programs has received pushback from some GOP leaders, wanting to end the programs early to address labor shortages.

Last week, Kelly said a final decision to keep the extensions in benefits has not been made.