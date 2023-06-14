HAYS (KSNT) – On Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2290, enabling institutions to make educational programs and student services more accessible.

The bill breaks down bureaucratic barriers to services and expands opportunities for apprenticeships, internships and employment with local businesses, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

“Connecting young people to good jobs right out of college is a critical way to keep local businesses vibrant and strong, and to keep graduates living and working in Kansas,” Kelly said. “This affiliation will do exactly that, helping rural Kansas meet the needs of critical industries including agriculture and technology.”

The bill creates an affiliation between Fort Hays University, Northwest Kansas Technical College and North Central Kansas Technical College. The affiliation was created by the three college presidents to address workforce challenges in rural Kansas, according to the press release.

More information on the strategic affiliation initiative can be found here.