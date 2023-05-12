FILE – Buildings at the University of Kansas Hospital are seen on March 9, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed bipartisan House Bill 2060, expanding student financial aid programs through the University of Kansas School of Medicine (KUMC).

“Primary care physicians and psychiatric professionals are needed across the state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This provides an opportunity for recent graduates to go into the field of medicine to meet the needs of Kansans while receiving relief from student loan debt incurred to become a medical professional.”

The bill doubles the number of agreements available for KUMC students under the Kansas Medical Student Loan program, according to the Office of the Governor. The bill adds obstetrics-gynecology to the list of accepted practices.

The bill allows the Kansas Board of Regents to award scholarships to osteopathic undergraduate students who are in pre-accredited schools.

Kelly also signed House Bill 2021 intended to expand services to youth involved in the justice system.