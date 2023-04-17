TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly signed five bills Monday, including one to remove the statute of limitations for the prosecution of sexual assault cases.

The bill, S Sub HB 2127, extends the timeframe for civil lawsuits involving child sex crimes, and it previously passed the House and Senate unanimously.

“I am pleased that the legislature has unanimously passed this critical piece of legislation that will protect children and support victims and their families,” said Governor Kelly. “This bill would not be possible without the tireless work of survivors across the state who fought for their voices to be heard. I thank them for their bravery.”

In addition to signing S Sub HB 2127, Governor Kelly signed four other bipartisan bills, according to her office. They include: