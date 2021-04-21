Gov. Kelly signs military spouse occupational licensing bill

In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marines watch during the change of command ceremony at Task Force Southwest military field in Shorab military camp of Helmand province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT)— Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2066 on Wednesday.

The bill would expand the military spouse and service members expedited licensure law to all applicants who have established or intend to establish residency in Kansas.

Some reports show the number of jobs requiring an occupational license, or government approval to practice a profession has grown to almost 1-in-4. This can cause a barrier for some military spouses seeking entry.

The bill requires licensing bodies to issue the appropriate credential to a military service member or spouse within 15 days from the date of the submission of a “complete application,” as defined by the bill, or within 45 days for all other applicants. Currently, credentials are to be issued to military service members and spouses within 60 days.

“This bill is a win-win for our veterans and military families and our continued economic recovery following COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “By providing Occupational Licensing Reciprocity, this bipartisan legislation will benefit our state’s military community, help our employers who rely on licensing for hiring, and spur economic growth statewide.”

