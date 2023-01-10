TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning, postponing plans for the State of the State address originally scheduled for Wednesday.

The Governor’s Office issued the following statement.

“This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”

“The Governor’s Office has informed Inaugural Ball attendees, participants in the Inauguration ceremony, and attendees of the Executive Order signing this morning and encourages them all to test immediately as a precautionary measure.”

“This should not delay normal government functions. The State of the State will be postponed to Tuesday, January 24, at 6:30pm. The Governor’s Budget will still be released Thursday to the legislature as planned.”