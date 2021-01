In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during an Associated Press interview in her Statehouse office in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is proposing that the state give itself breathing room in its budget by cutting its annual payments to its pension system for teachers and government workers, offering a new version of a plan that the Republican-controlled Legislature spiked last year. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that the 2021 State of the State address will be delivered virtually to ensure the safety of the three branches, and guests of the attendees.

“COVID-19 has altered many of our traditions,” Gov. Kelly said. “With case numbers continuing to increase and limited hospital capacity, gathering the entire Legislature and the Kansas Supreme Court Justices into one chamber would be an unnecessary risk to their health and safety.”