TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly announced 12 appointments and 11 reappointments to several government organizations.

These include the State Board of Cosmetology, Early Childhood Transition Task Force, Citizen’s Utility Ratepayers Board, KANSASWORKS State Board and various senate-confirmed appointments, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

State Board of Cosmetology:

Ben Foster, Executive Director

Early Childhood Transition Task Force:

Molly Baumgardner, Louisberg

Citizen’s Utility Ratepayers Board (reappointments) :

Danya Burks, Wichita

Mary Treaster, Pretty Prairie

KANSASWORKS State Board:

Brian Threadgold, Topeka

Senate-confirmed appointments. Appointments were approved by the Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee July 19:

Craig Heideman, Pooled Money Investment Board

Colonel Nicholas Jaskolski, Kansas National Guard Brigadier General

Alysia Johnston, Kansas Board of Regents

Neelima Parasker, Kansas Board of Regents

Dawn McClure, Employment Security Board of Review

Pam Pierce, Employment Security Board of Review

Calvin Reed, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation

Vicki Ryan, Kansas Lottery Commission

Erik Smith, Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent

Senate-confirmed reappointments: