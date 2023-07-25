TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly announced 12 appointments and 11 reappointments to several government organizations.
These include the State Board of Cosmetology, Early Childhood Transition Task Force, Citizen’s Utility Ratepayers Board, KANSASWORKS State Board and various senate-confirmed appointments, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.
State Board of Cosmetology:
- Ben Foster, Executive Director
Early Childhood Transition Task Force:
- Molly Baumgardner, Louisberg
Citizen’s Utility Ratepayers Board (reappointments) :
- Danya Burks, Wichita
- Mary Treaster, Pretty Prairie
KANSASWORKS State Board:
- Brian Threadgold, Topeka
Senate-confirmed appointments. Appointments were approved by the Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee July 19:
- Craig Heideman, Pooled Money Investment Board
- Colonel Nicholas Jaskolski, Kansas National Guard Brigadier General
- Alysia Johnston, Kansas Board of Regents
- Neelima Parasker, Kansas Board of Regents
- Dawn McClure, Employment Security Board of Review
- Pam Pierce, Employment Security Board of Review
- Calvin Reed, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation
- Vicki Ryan, Kansas Lottery Commission
- Erik Smith, Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent
Senate-confirmed reappointments:
- Joni Franklin, Public Employee Relations Board
- Keely Schneider, Public Employee Relations Board
- Elizabeth King, University of Kansas Hospital Authority
- Catherine Moyer, Kansas Lottery Commission
- Ed Trimmer, Kansas Lottery Commission
- Jon Small, Kansas Development Finance Authority
- Brad Stratton, KPERS Board of Trustees
- Larry Turnquist, Racing and Gaming Commission