TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After a member of the governor’s staff tested positive for coronavirus, Gov. Laura Kelly has tested negative for the virus, a spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

After a member of the communication staff tested positive for coronavirus, the staff will “quarantine through the end of next week just to be on the safe side,” according to the governor’s office.

The rest of the communication staff tested negative for the virus after learning of the positive test.