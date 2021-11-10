Gov. Laura will not get COVID-19 test after lawmaker’s infection

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly doesn’t plan to take a COVID-19 test after a lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive.

The Governor’s Office said the governor has received medical guidance that, “because she remains symptomless and was not in close contact with Rep. Alcala at Monday’s event, she will not be tested for COVID-19.”

Kelly held the event to outline a proposal for eliminating the state’s sales tax on food. Kelly was masked during most of the event and when she was interacting with others.

Close contact is described by the CDC as being less than 6 feet away from an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period. Rep. Alcala was masked during the event Monday along with the Governor unless speaking.