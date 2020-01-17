Closings and Delays
Government’s 4-day weekend affects business

Capitol Bureau

by: Lindley Lund

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Government workers are enjoying a four-day weekend after Gov. Laura Kelly announced a government shutdown due to weather on Friday.

A local business that’s located less than a block away from the Capitol and other government buildings is taking a hit.

The Celtic Fox, a local Irish pub, usually has a lunch crowd full of government employees, and even more when the Legislature is in session. On Friday, the restaurant’s crowd dropped by about 60%.

The restaurant still had hungry customers brave the cold to come in, just not all at once like usual.

“You’d be surprised. There’s still a lot of people that do get out regardless of the weather,” General Manager Katie Turner said. “Usually, it’s not a great day but it’s still worth opening the doors.”

State employees will return on Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

