Governor announces $37.5 million in grants going to nearly 2,000 small businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Money is on the way to nearly 2,000 small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic. Governor Laura Kelly, joined by the SPARK Task Force, made the announcement in a virtual meeting Monday.

$37.5 million is going to small businesses to help pay working capital expenses, like rent and payroll.

As the state faces an increasing need to overcome economic and health issues, Governor Kelly explained the importance of having the federal government pass a second stimulus package. She says she’s been speaking with congressional officials about extending the cares act deadline and pushing them to take action.

“It is absolutely imperative that they take action, and they take action now, to pass another stimulus bill to provide funding to continue to shore up our small businesses, and will allow us to provide the unemployment payments that we’ve got to provide,” Governor Kelly said.

The current funds will help cover about 2,000 of the 6,000 small business applicants that applied.

The SPARK Taskforce and the Kansas Department of Commerce will maintain the Small Business Working Capital grant program, as well as PPE Procurement and Connectivity Emergency Response Grant programs, should more federal CARES Act funding become available.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Kansas economy, and they keep our communities strong and vibrant,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “We’re glad to have been able to provide critically-needed working capital to nearly 2,000 businesses, but the need for liquidity doesn’t end there. We need to have their backs. The Department of Commerce will always stand ready to assist businesses across Kansas, pandemic or not.”

More than $1 billion in CARES Act funds was awarded to the state. They have until December 30th to spend that money.

The online application process for several other SPARK grant programs remain active.

View all SBWC grant recipients here.