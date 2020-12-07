Governor Kelly announces administration appointments Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to the state’s boards and commissions Monday afternoon.

Commission on Police Officers Standards and Training (CPOST)

Chief Jeffrey Hooper of Hutchinson, has been appointed to the Commission on Police Officers Standards and Training (CPOST). The commissions purpose is to hold law enforcement accountable by suspending, revoking, or denying the certification of officers who fail to meet the requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act.

Kansas Volunteer Commission

Barbara Hickert of Topeka has been reappointed, alongside Amy Pinger of Topeka who has been appointed to a different position. Cindy Miles of Wichita and Christian Ramirez of Kansas City wrap up the list.

The purpose of the Kansas Volunteer Commission is to prepare a national service plan for the state, in addition to community outreach.