Governor Kelly expands child care assistance for frontline workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly announced at her daily press conference on Friday that more support will be provided for frontline workers in need of childcare.

The “Hero Relief Program” expands the Department for Children and Families’ child care assistance subsidies and provides financial support directly to child care providers. The new program specifically assists health care workers, essential workers, and first responders.

“We know these essential workers are risking their health every day to protect others,” Kelly said. “The Hero Relief Program is our way of saying ‘we’ve got your back’ by making sure families have access to quality affordable child care.”

Beginning Monday, April 20, child care subsidies will be available to essential workers who financially qualify. See the full list of qualifying workers here.

Grants may include:

Sustainability stipends for all KDHE-Licensed child care and relative providers to help pay for ongoing expenses like food, supplies, labor and rent/mortgage.

Revenue replacement subsidies for DCF enrolled child care providers

Supply grants to assist with pandemic related expenses like gloves, disinfectants, soap and other necessary items.

Emergency worker support bonuses – a one-time bonus to providers who care for children of health care workers and first responders.

For more information and for instructions on how to apply, visit KSHeroRelief.com.