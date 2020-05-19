Governor Kelly ready to meet with President Trump Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly will be meeting with President Trump on Wednesday in Washington D.C. to discuss the coronavirus response in Kansas.

The Governor says she plans to speak with the President about the impact the virus has had on the state’s meat packing industry as well as availability of testing supplies and personal protective equipment. She will also discuss Kansas’ reopening plan with the President.

First Lady Melania Trump spoke about the need for mental health services during a time like this, according to the Governor, on the weekly Governor’s call with the President. Kelly says that Kansas has done well with providing mental health assistance for Kansas farmers and veterans and will bring this up with President Trump.

Governor Kelly adds she will also ask the President to consider giving states federal money to fill in revenue losses due to the coronavirus.

“That’s imperative if we are going to save, not only the Kansas economy, but the national economy,” said Governor Kelly.

Previous federal funding under the CARES Act is allowed to be used to fight the coronavirus in the states, but cannot be used to bolster the state’s budget. Kansas is expecting a $650 million budget deficit in fiscal year 2021.

Governor Kelly will be joined at the meeting with the President by the Governor from Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson. Kelly says she will be wearing a face mask for the meeting, despite the President choosing not to wear one.