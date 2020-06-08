Governor Kelly signs new coronavirus bill moving state of emergency back, adding liability protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly signed a new coronavirus bill Monday.

The bill has many of the same things a previous bill, that was vetoed by Governor Laura Kelly, had including liability protections for hospitals and businesses and more local control for counties. It also extends the state of emergency until September 15.

“It’s not perfect. Compromises rarely are,” Gov. Kelly said in a news conference. “But it will allow us to protect resources for businesses, Kansans and communities that will aid in their economic recovery.”

Kelly said the bill will put infrastructure in place in the event of another widespread outbreak. The delivery of those resources will be led by the SPARK task force. The task force began developing criteria on Monday to distribute up to $525 million of federal funding to private and public entities to improve health and economic incomes across Kansas.

The bill also limits the governor’s emergency powers in regards to business and school closings.

