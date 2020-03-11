Governor makes Kansas Supreme Court announcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly announced her appointment Wednesday morning to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Kenyen J. Wall will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Justice Lawton Nuss. According to a press release from the governor’s office, Wall is a partner with Forbes Law Group, where he regularly represents rural hospitals and other clients in courts throughout the state. From 2013 to 2015 he served as Deputy General Counsel to the Kansas Supreme Court, handling capital cases and special projects. Before working for the Kansas Supreme Court, Wall had been a private practice litigator in Colorado and was Senior Counsel at Federated Insurance in Owatonna, Minn.

Wall was an All-American and national champion in debate at Kansas State University, where he graduated with a communications degree in 1993. After receiving his masters in rhetoric at the University of Minnesota in 1996, Wall attended the University of Kansas School of Law, where he graduated Order of the Coif in 2001.