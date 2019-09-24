Governor’s Council working to save taxpayers money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform met Monday at the State Capitol to begin their two-day long meeting in an effort to save Kansas taxpayer’s money.

The council observed the history of the state’s tax policy as well as determining what their focus will be for the study they must conduct to keep taxes down.

“The people of Kansas elected me to bring fiscally conservative and responsible principles back to our government,” Kelly said in a press release. “To that end, I expect the Council on Tax Reform to thoughtfully evaluate tax policy and recommend prudent, sustainable changes for the future.”

The council plans to focus on sales, property and income tax, as that is the three most prominent forms of revenue in Kansas, according to Secretary of Commerce and Council Member David Toland.

“We want to look closely (at) what the trends are both in the state and nationally as it relates to sales tax and try and make sure that we’re making good decisions based on data,” Toland said.

The council consists of members from across Kansas serving different industries, including agriculture, business, education, and state and local government, according to Kelly. The council also brings in members of both the Democratic and Republican parties.

“That scope and diversity is critical to developing a tax system that is truly fair for all Kansans,” Kelly said in an introduction to the meeting.

Kelly encourages the council to make adequate investments in public safety, infrastructure, education at all levels as well as other core needs for Kansans.

The council is led by former Senate President Steve Morris (R-Hugoton) and former Senate Tax Ranking Minority Janis Lee (D-Kensington).

The council will meet Tuesday to continue the discussion of the state’s tax policy.