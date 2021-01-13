Group of legislators wants better data to prevent maternal deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of lawmakers said they want to lower the death rate of new Kansas mothers.

Federal data shows the maternal mortality rates have been increasing in the United States for much of the last 30 years. It includes deaths of mothers during pregnancy and up to one year after.

The legislators said Kansas needs to improve its data collection. They want more statistics on race, and research on access and quality of care.

“I do think we’ll have some support on this, because this impacts mothers. When you start talking about pregnancy nationwide, we have to start taking care of our mothers that are bearing our children, and we want to make sure they’re healthy and we need to find out the reason we’re having such a high mortality rate in Kansas,” said Wichita Representative Gail Finney.

Data shows death rates are much higher for mothers who are black, or for women over the age of 40.

“Get data and information to prevent these deaths from occurring,” said Wichita Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau.