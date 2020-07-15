Group protests to keep teachers safe during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of Kansans said schools should not open if they can’t guarantee the safety of those inside them.

More than two dozen people, some of them teachers, rallied outside the Kansas Capitol Wednesday afternoon. They held signs, and said that educators would be risking their lives going back to the classroom during the coronavirus outbreak.

Protesters want schools to follow all of the CDC’s guidelines, and if they can’t, to switch to online classes. Some said this isn’t ideal, but it might be the best option.

“There’s so much to that one-on-one education that really helps, however I would say you also would not get that one-on-one education if everyone’s dying from a pandemic, and getting sick, and needing to stay home anyway, because they’ve contracted the coronavirus,” said Jae Moyer, who attended the rally.

People are asking Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson to make the best decision.

On Monday, Kelly announced she’s issuing an executive order Monday that would delay schools opening until after Labor Day.

“I do believe that the safest way to go through the COVID-19 pandemic is to just keep kids at home and keep teachers home,” Moyer said.

Moyer said students should have to wear masks within a school if it reopens, but new state board of education guidelines only say masks are recommended for students in middle school or older.