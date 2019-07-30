Groups discuss domestic, sexual violence in minority populations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Domestic and sexual violence can affect anyone, but some people are saying certain groups are at a greater risk.

People all across the state came to Lawrence to learn about the wide-ranging impact of domestic and sexual violence.

More than 150 people discussed racial and economic equity in the state.

“We know people that are the most marginalized in society experience the highest rates of sexual assault and domestic violence,” said Kathy Ray, Director of Advocacy at the Kansas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence.

“We need to be looking at who are we serving, but more importantly who we’re not serving and why,” Ray said.

The Coalition hosted the two-day event in Lawrence.

Guest speakers talked about the need to get the topic the attention it deserves.

“Addressing domestic and sexual violence is everybody’s business, it’s everybody’s problem,” said Sumayya Coleman, Director of Leadership Programs at Women of Color Network, Inc.

“Whether it’s people in power, whether it’s coalitions, whether it’s local programs, whether it’s people in the community or individuals, we all have to make it our business to address it,” Coleman said.

Zoe Flowers is the director of leadership programs at Women of Color Network, Inc. She also spoke at the conference.

“You have to work at the local level with local folks, because one of the things we say is, folks that are closest to the issue are the people that are the closest to the solution,” Flowers said.

Lisalyn Jacobs is the policy director at the Center for Survivor Agency and Justice. She said minority groups, especially native populations in Kansas tend to have high rates of domestic and sexual violence.

“Many of those communities are now invisible, right, because native nations don’t tend to sit right next to urban or big regions, so trying to get adequate resources to respond to those issues and have economic opportunities, I think are some of the challenges,” said Jacobs.

The conference will continue Wednesday with group work and an awards ceremony celebrating people that have made a difference on the issue.

Speakers stressed that if you’re feeling like you might be in a hostile environment, to reach out to one of the many organizations that focus on sexual and domestic violence.