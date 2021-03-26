Gun safety advocates urge Kansas lawmakers to take action on bill to protect domestic violence victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gun safety advocates are pushing for new legislation to help protect victims of domestic violence victims in Kansas.

Latonya Boyd from Topeka lost her 21-year old daughter, Tyesha McNair, to gun violence in 2009. McNair was shot and killed by her partner. She left behind two young daughters, a newborn and one barely three years of age.

“There’s no celebration of birthdays, no Christmas presents from her. On holidays, we go to the cemetery, and we put things on my daughter’s grave,” Boyd said. “I believe in second amendment rights, but I also believe in my daughter’s right to live too.”

Boyd and other gun safety advocates testified in a House Federal and State Affairs committee on Friday, urging lawmakers to pass a proposal that would require domestic abusers to hand over firearms to law enforcement by court order.

Federal law makes it illegal for anyone convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence to ship, transport, possess, or receive firearms or ammunition.

Under the current proposal, a court would also be allowed to issue a “relinquishment order” under the issuance of a qualifying protection order, such as a restraining order.

Representative Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa, said issuing these protections is long overdue.

“The bill tells victims of domestic abuse that we see them,” Woodard told Kansas’ Capitol Bureau. “We know that there are problems, and we want to do everything we can to keep them safe.”

However, law enforcement officers testified against the measure during the hearing, pointing to a 2015 Supreme Court Decision in Henderson v. United States, which requires firearms to be turned over to a third party, like a firearms dealer. Officers argued that law enforcement is not allowed to hold firearms for an indefinite amount of time.

“In this case, the Federal Bureau of Investigation wanted to keep the gun and this decision made it clear they could not. The firearm had to be turned over to 2nd party to include a federal firearms dealer.” Sherriff Cole Presley, Kansas Sheriff’s Association

Some lawmakers are also concerned with the bill infringing on second amendment rights, but said they’re hoping to reach a compromise after working on the proposal in committee.

“I was encouraged to hear that there was an opportunity for different groups across a wide divide to actually continue the conversation,” said Representative Patrick Penn, R-Wichita.

Opponents of the measure said they’re also willing to work on amendments to the bill to support victims of domestic violence.

Watch the full hearing, below: