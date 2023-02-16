TOPEKA (KSNT) -Republicans and democrats could clash over the latest measure moving to the Senate floor on Thursday.

Lawmakers are considering a bill to set up firearms safety training in Kansas school districts.

This comes as gun violence activists and some democrats are pushing for safe storage laws in Kansas.

Activists called for lawmakers to take action during a Moms Demand Action rally at the Kansas Statehouse this week. The group cited rising gun violence statistics from Everytown, a nonprofit advocating for gun safety, and the CDC.

“In 2020, there were 165 more gun deaths than in 2011,” said Mary Snipes from Topeka.

Snipes’ recounted how her son tragically lost his life to gun violence, trying to hold back tears, as she played a recording of his voice for the audience.

“His mannerisms… ‘yes sir’… and that brought so much joy to me, so if you see me with tears, it’s okay,” she said.

Snipes joined other members of Moms Demand Action in pushing to strengthen “weak” gun laws in Kansas. This year, the group is advocating for safe storage laws.

A bill in the House and Senate would require gun owners to place their firearms in a locked, safe box to prevent minors from gaining access.

“It is time to put guns away and keep children safe,” said Rep. Linda Featherston, as democrat from Overland Park. “These are the methods that work and these are the methods we need to stand behind.”

The groups is also asking lawmakers to oppose bills that some Republicans are championing as a way to improve gun safety.

The bill that the Senate will be considering Thursday, would require the State Board of Education to set guidelines for a standardized firearm safety training program for K-12 schools. For kindergarten and grades one through five, the program would be based off the National Rifle Association’s “Eddie the Eagle” program, which teaches kids to “stop” and tell an adult when they encounter a gun.

“It puts the onus on the kids to know what to do when they’re around unsecure firearms, instead of putting the responsibility on adults to safely and securely store their firearms,” said Katy Tyndell, a Wichita group leader for Moms Demand Action.

Tyndell is urging lawmakers to oppose the bill.

However, supporters of the legislation say it doesn’t “put the onus on kids.”

“It is the onus on parents, on all of the adults in Kansas, on the legislators as well to make sure our children are equipped with all of the best awareness and education…,” said Patrick Penn, a Republican from Wichita, who has introduced the legislation on the House side in the past.

.”..Stop, drop and roll, or even like with the DARE that we used to have with drug awareness… So, I think that these are simple steps: Stop, run away, tell an adult…. that any child can lock into,” he continued.

The gun storage bills are still in committee, while the gun safety training bill is expected to be up for debate Thursday afternoon. The Kansas Senate will convene at 2:30p.m.