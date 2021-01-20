Handful of protesters gather around Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A small group of protesters have peacefully gathered Wednesday during a day of heightened security around the Kansas Statehouse, according to KSNT News’ Capitol Bureau.

The two-day period with more police present at the building comes as Joe Biden is sworn in as president in Washington D.C. Both some protesters supporting Biden and some against his inauguration showed up outside the statehouse. A few cars honked in response to the protesters’ signs.

Gov. Laura Kelly closed the Statehouse and multiple government office buildings ahead of anticipated protests “out of an abundance of caution.”

