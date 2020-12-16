Health experts say: don’t let pandemic be the reason not to address mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s important to not let the stress of coronavirus build up.

Community mental health centers in Kansas are seeing the pandemic impact the amount of depression, anxiety, domestic violence, and drug use happening.

Health officials said to lawmakers on Tuesday that the pandemic is causing many people to look for assistance during the crisis. While telehealth is letting more people gain access, not everyone is getting the help they need.

There have been highs and lows of people reaching out for help, some of which have depended on how many coronavirus cases there are at the time.

Experts said there could be even more people looking for mental health guidance once the vaccine is widely distributed and cases go down.

Walt Hill, executive director at High Plains Mental Health Center in Hays, warned people not to wait if you need help now.

“Getting services, getting healthcare isn’t much different than reaching out for other things like going shopping,” Hill said. “‘I have done my Christmas shopping, I’m going to wait and see,’ people have hunkered down.”

Hill said he believes some people will exit the crisis and realize they’re still depressed and anxious and will look for help.

“Some people, they’re just holding off on everything,” Hill said. “We want to encourage people to get help now, don’t let it build up, all of the mental health centers across the state can help you virtually, and best not to put it off.”

Hill said to remember to physically isolate but stay socially connected. You can find the community mental health center near you here.