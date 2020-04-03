Healthcare advocates ask to get rid of administrative burdens during coronavirus crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Healthcare advocates are trying to make sure doctors and nurses are treating as many patients as they can during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Medical Society have sent recommendations to state insurance companies that they believe would lessen the amount of administrative requirements during the crisis.

“If there are requirements that create a barrier either to the patient or the provider, let’s look at relaxing those barriers now, at least for the time period that we’re talking about,” said Tom Bell, president of the Kansas Hospital Association.

They said doctors, nurses, and hospital workers don’t need to be bogged down filling out paperwork.

Recommendations include if a doctor isn’t in your plan’s network, that could be overlooked during this time, and insurance companies should have to treat telemedicine the same as a doctor’s visit.

Other issues like submitting claims and timely filing requirements could take up medical workers time.

Advocates said now is the perfect time to ease the workload for the healthcare workers.

“Some of these requirement are processes that we complain about anyway, but we feel like especially in these times, they’re ones health plans need to take a serious look at,” Bell said.

Bell said the federal government has started to loosen similar requirements in order to focus on the needs of patients.

Bell said KHA will be discussing the issues with some of the state’s insurance companies in the coming days.