Here are the best places to look for a job in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Although it may seem like a very difficult time to apply for a new job, there are certain industries in need of employees right now.

These businesses are mostly in the labor industry, and include construction, production, and manufacturing, said Todd Holmes, owner of Kwik Staff employment agency in Topeka.

This is because the labor is done outside, so the businesses’ employers are still able to work, Holmes said.

Grocery stores are also looking to hire people to stock their shelves, as well as perform other tasks inside the store, Holmes said.

He said many of these positions do not require previous experience, but he still recommended people interested in applying to update their resume.

“Hang in there, there’s jobs out there for everyone,” Holmes said. “Apply at several different places to make sure you’re getting the best quality job.”

Holmes said to avoid applying for industries deemed non-essential, including hospitality and food services, because they are not hiring.