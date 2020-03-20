Here’s what happens if you test positive for COVID-19

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many across the state are worried about catching coronavirus, but if you do, what actually happens?

Well, you may not be hospitalized.

Unless a patient has specific medical needs, they are usually quarantined at home, said Suzy Sutton, infection prevention team member for Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

The patient is kept in complete isolation in their home, meaning they cannot be in the same room as others or use the same bathroom or kitchen utensils.

“If you don’t you’re going to spread it to people,” Sutton said. “It is very contagious, and so you need to do what you can.”

The person infected is kept isolated for at least seven days, or 72 hours after their fever is gone.