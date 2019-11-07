High school students learn how to be safe drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – About 200 students from 30 Kansas schools are learning a variety of ways to stay safe while driving.

Students received hands on experience at day one of a teen safe driving conference put on by the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office.

The Centers for Disease Control reported drivers age 16 to 19 are the most likely to be involved in a crash.

Students got to see what a rollover looks like, what a semi-driver sees from the cab, and how drinking and texting can impair your driving.

They also went to presentations about the rules of the road and learned how the Kansas Highway Patrol investigates crashes.

Students that attended are part of safety programs at their schools and said the information will help make their town safer.

“We’ve had a couple of incidents in the Holton area over the past few years,” said Paige Paxton, a junior at Holton High School. “I’ve known some people personally so I just wanted to make a difference in the community,

Teachers and school workers accompanying students said the conference is very beneficial.

“Help them understand the risk factors of distracted driving, drinking and driving, the benefits of wearing their seat belts,” said Crystal VanCoevern, a social worker for Twin Valley Schools.

Students take what they learn and can put on presentations and activities in their own school.

They also have a chance to get scholarships from the Kansas Department of Transportation Law Enforcement Liaisons, and the Kansas State Troopers Association.