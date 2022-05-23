TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas House of Representatives voted 84-37 to override the governor’s veto on HB 2252 Election Law bill Monday.

House Bill 2252 would prohibit the state from entering into virtually any agreement with state or federal officials or courts dealing with election law without legislative approval, or Legislative Coordinating Council approval when the Legislature isn’t in session.

The bill passed 27-12 in the Senate and 84-38 in the House before the Governor vetoed the bill.

The bill would bar modifying any election law without legislative approval.

It now goes to the Senate for consideration.