House passes new coronavirus bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas House lawmakers have voted in favor of a new coronavirus bill.

The previous bill passed both the House and Senate after a marathon 24-hour final day of session. Governor Laura Kelly vetoed the bill and called lawmakers back for a special session in order to draft and vote on a new coronavirus relief bill.

The new 82-page bill covers topics like liability protection and unemployment benefits. Under the new bill, the state emergency declaration would be extended until September 15, 2020. This will give the Governor the ability to continue extending her executive orders and create new orders until that date. However, the bill prevents the Governor from closing businesses for more than 15 days. If the Governor would like to extend the closures, she must seek permission from the State Finance Council.

The bill will now move on to the Senate floor for debate. According to House leadership, they have been in close communication with Senate leadership and the Governor. Governor Kelly has already stated that she will support the new bill.