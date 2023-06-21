TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas law enforcement officials are taking steps to tackle fake active shooter calls. An influx of hoax calls, also known as “swatting” calls, made waves across the country and in Kansas, earlier this year.

Multiple swatting calls were made in schools across the state. That includes schools in Lawrence, Topeka, and Manhattan.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Deputy, Lieutenant Todd Stallbaumer, responded to a fake active shooter call at Highland Park High School in Topeka in March.

“Within minutes there was law enforcement on scene and they were able to start clearing the school as better information was provided to us, so we will treat all of the calls as an active shooter,” Stallbaumer said.

Kansas Capitol Bureau spoke with the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Tony Mattivi, who said they’re still investigating what’s behind the calls.

“We don’t know what’s behind them… we don’t know what’s driving them. We don’t know what the motivation is,” Mattivi said.

Mattivi said the use of technology could be one of the reasons behind the spike in calls.

“The increased demands that technology is placing on law enforcement are significant,” he said. “We’re seeing all across society, the use of technology in more and more crimes. And, as a result, we have to respond with technology as well.”

At the local level, law enforcement is looking at new ways to identify potential threats.

In the state’s Capital, Lt. Stallbaumer said that includes developing their crime center.

“We are able to utilize the camera systems already in place at the schools, as well as implement our own to be able to tell if it’s a hoax or if it’s an active shooter,” he said.

Even with changes in technology, one thing remains the same when dealing with potential threats.

“Communication is the key in these… having that real-time information sent to our responding officers is critical in a situation like a swatting call or an active shooter call,” Stallbaumer said.