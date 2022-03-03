TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Multiple plans to eliminate or reduce the state’s food sales tax are floating through the legislature.

None have made it to the floor for debate, despite lawmakers touting efforts on both sides of the aisle to get a plan passed this year.

Kansas governor Laura Kelly emphasized her “Axe the Food Tax” plan while touring Harvesters, a local food pantry in Topeka, on Thursday. The governor is hoping to completely eliminate the state’s 6.5% food sales tax by this summer and, once again, urged lawmakers to send her a “clean” bill.

“I want the Axe the Food Tax done and I want it sent to my desk clean,” Kelly said. “We know that we can afford this now and we can sustain that cut, about $475 million over time.”

The governor’s plan is expected to save the average family of four $500 a year on groceries. With state revenue up, lawmakers said they’re hopeful to pass something this year, but some of the plans vary on the timeline to get it done.

A senate committee unanimously voted in favor of a proposal that would eliminate the food tax, but pushed the date for the plan to go into effect to January of next year. Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, who chairs the Senate Tax Committee spoke about the APEX bill that passed, prompting lawmakers to consider a change in the date.

The economic development bill provided a sizeable package for a secret company, which would bring a $4 billion dollar business to Kansas that could generate thousands of jobs. A number of tax incentives will be provided to the business based on performance.

“It’s the economic development bill that was $1.6 billion to one company and because of that we needed to extend the date on the food sales tax so it doesn’t send the state into a tailspin,” Tyson said.

This week, the House Tax Committee accepted a GOP leader proposal to reduce the tax to 3.5% by July, then allowing further reductions over the course of a few years, if the state maintains a healthy budget.

In an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau in January, Representative Adam Smith, R-Weskan, who chairs the House Taxation Committee, said that while reducing the state’s food sales tax is an issue that has bipartisan support, the main factor will be the cost.

“This isn’t a new idea, and cost has been the major prohibiting factor, and it continues to be,” Rep. Smith said. “We want to take a look at the out-years, and the longevity, and make sure that we’re not going too far too fast completely eliminating sales tax on food.”

While the governor’s plan comes with a pricey fiscal note that’s expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, some democrats have argued that the benefit outweighs the cost.

Senator Ethan Corson, a democrat from Fairway, sits on the Senate committee that voted to pass out a plan pushing full elimination of the tax to 2024. He said while he’s excited to see a plan that completely eliminates the tax, he’s hoping there will be room for negotiation once the bill moves to the floor.

“Part of the conversation should this bill get to the floor will be about what the right implementation date is,” Corson said. “I would favor an implementation date of June of this year.”