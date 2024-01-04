TOPEKA (KSNT)- Sports betting is kicking off at Prairie Band Casino and Resort. The popular gaming spot in Mayetta is the first tribal casino to launch its sportsbook, after months of negotiating its gaming compact with the state.

“One of the things we asked for is to allow tribes to be on the same playing field as every other casino in the state of Kansas,” said Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick, Chairman of Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. “I hope that everybody will enjoy this amenity and have a good time here!”

The chairman spoke with Nexstar’s Kansas Capitol Bureau after inaugurating the sportsbook by placing the first bet.

Rupnick bet $20 on the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks to win the National Championship.

“My daughter goes to KU, so I figured that was a good, safe bet… And KU’s pretty good!” he said.

The new betting location features a sports lounge, where people can watch the big game, or relax and have a drink. There’s also several gaming kiosks, where guests can place bets ‘on the go.’

Director of Gaming Chris Garrow said that there’s also a unique twist to this casino’s sportsbook compared to its ‘commercially-operated’ competitors.

“It’s a locally owned… locally operated sportsbook. Think of it as your mom and pop shops…,” he said.

According to Garrow, unlike other casinos, all the revenue from sports betting will go toward supporting the tribal community.

Right now, tribal leaders say that they’ve launched the “initial setup” of the sportsbook, indicating that there could be new features to come.

