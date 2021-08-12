International military officers visit Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Military officers from around the world visited the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday, as part of their studies at the Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth.

Each year, students tour the Capitol, learning about the duties of the Kansas National Guard, the legislative process, and the state’s judiciary system.

Lt. Col. Reem Al-Nuwab from Iraq, who visited the Capitol for the first time, said she was excited to get a chance to learn about the state’s history.

“It was very obvious that we have another idea about the city of Kansas, but, when we got here, we have such amazing things, history, and everything about Kansas that’s new for me. It was a privilege to be here,” Lt. Col. Al-Nuwab said.

Governor Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, meets 113 international military officers visiting the state Capitol

113 military officers gathered at the Capitol, representing 89 countries

Governor Laura Kelly greeted 113 military officers representing 89 countries as they gathered in the statehouse. This marks the 128th year that the international officers have been attending college in Fort Leavenworth.

According to program leaders at the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, many of their students move on to higher positions.