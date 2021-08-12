International military officers visit Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Military officers from around the world visited the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday, as part of their studies at the Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth.
Each year, students tour the Capitol, learning about the duties of the Kansas National Guard, the legislative process, and the state’s judiciary system.
Lt. Col. Reem Al-Nuwab from Iraq, who visited the Capitol for the first time, said she was excited to get a chance to learn about the state’s history.
“It was very obvious that we have another idea about the city of Kansas, but, when we got here, we have such amazing things, history, and everything about Kansas that’s new for me. It was a privilege to be here,” Lt. Col. Al-Nuwab said.
Governor Laura Kelly greeted 113 military officers representing 89 countries as they gathered in the statehouse. This marks the 128th year that the international officers have been attending college in Fort Leavenworth.
According to program leaders at the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, many of their students move on to higher positions.
“Over the years, many of the International Officer students have gone on to key positions in their nation. Twenty-seven have become heads of state, more than 300 have become ministers, ambassadors or representatives, more than 3,500 have become general officers in the armies of the world, while more than 300 have become chiefs of staff of their armed forces, 285 graduates from 77 countries are in the Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame.”KANSAS DIVISION OF EMERGNCY MANAGEMENT