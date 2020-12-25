‘It’s a Christmas miracle’: Kansas family getting high-speed internet for the first time in 12 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Kansas family is getting high-speed internet, after dealing with the struggle of having slow internet speed for 12 years.

“2020 has been awful for a lot of people,” said Christie Applehanz, a mother who lives in North Topeka. “It’s kind of funny to think that it started out with the Chiefs winning the Superbowl, and now it’s ending with high-speed internet. It’s a Christmas miracle!”

Applehanz’s internet speed has been at one to three megabytes per second for more than a decade now. She said it became a bigger issue since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

“We could only have one person watching a television show at once,” Applehanz said.

She’s found it hard to work from home, keep up with online learning for her kids, streaming basic entertainment and having to order movies in the mail.

Applehanz’s husband and daughter trying to get ready for online learning, while dealing with slow startup on their device.

Applehanz showing where her family currently gets internet connection from. She spoke of her excitement about getting high-speed internet access for the first time in 12 years.

The same issue is hitting some parts of Kansas hard. According to the FCC, Kansas is above the national average for broadband access, sitting at 15%. However, it’s not just a rural problem, with the FCC reporting 5% of urban areas in the state without options.

“In our case, we simply didn’t have the technology out here,” Applehanz said.

Applehanz is one of nearly 600 homes in the state getting high-speed internet this year. Cox Communications is building out fiber cable connections for optimum speed. This will be in Shawnee county, Sedgwick county, and near Dodge City.

It’s all part of a nearly $1.5 million project, funded by the Connectivity Emergency Response Grant (CERG) program to help with broadband relief efforts in Kansas.

“We need internet in the home, and we need to provide access to more internet in the home,” said Megan Bottenberg, Cox Communications Manager of Kansas Government Affairs. “It requires those dollars as well.”

Bottenberg said she looks forward to more funding to help people, like Applehanz, who have faced years of dealing with the problems of low internet speed. She’s happy she finally doesn’t have to worry anymore.

“I would physically have to drive somewhere else for high-speed internet,” Applehanz said. “It’s just not something you can take for granted.”

Contracted worker shows fiber cables being put in the ground for Cox Communications project.

Fiber cables being laid in the ground to provide high-speed internet for families in North Topeka neighborhood

Truck bed holding green boxes used to house fiber cables to provide Kansans with internet service

Close up of fiber cable, which will help optimize internet speed to provide Kansans with 1 gigabyte of internet speed compared to the lower speed of1-3 megabytes

Some lawmakers agree. State Representative Joe Seiwert, R-Pretty Prairie, said it’s not just about more funding, it’s also about making policies that can keep up with the rapidly changing digital age.

“It’s just astounding the amount of technology, and how much it can change,” Rep. Seiwert said. “We have to make it flexible enough so that it can change. Because, in five years, it’ll be totally obsolete.”

This holds true for people like Applehanz, who have been going years without strong broadband access.

“Every aspect of the 21st century has a connection to the internet,” she said. “I just feel like some people are missing out.”

While Applehanz is finally getting help to solve her internet problems, thousands of Kansans are still in need. She said she’s hoping with more funding from federal programs, more people won’t have to go through what she did.