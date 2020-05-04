It’s Teacher Appreciation Week across the country

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It is National Teacher Appreciation week in the United States.

Across Kansas, teachers are working to not only teach students while at home, but also keep in touch with them to help. Kansas teachers say it’s a difficult time for everyone, but they are trying their best to get their students through it. 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year, Tabatha Rosproy, said this is what teachers are there for.

“Our job as teachers, is to meet our kids where they are and educate them whatever their needs are,” said Rosproy.

We’ve heard stories of teachers bringing gifts and snacks to kids, as well as going out of their way to help students one-on-one with school work. Have you seen a teacher going above and beyond during this difficult time? Share your story with us on social media.